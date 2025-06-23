NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 2024 QB class heading into the 2025 season

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams throwing just six interceptions during his rookie season is outstanding. However, he held onto the ball for too long and took too many sacks. However, the Chicago Bears offensive line was flat-out bad in 2024, so GM Ryan Poles got to work repairing it in the middle.

With Ben Johnson as the head coach, Williams and the offense really have no excuses for the 2025 NFL Season. Caleb Williams comes in at fourth in our power rankings.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye was a lot better than the raw statistics might indicate in 2024. The New England Patriots also added a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball, and the biggest move may have been hiring Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator.

Folks, Drake Maye could explode in his second year in the NFL, as he is just surrounded by so much more stability and competency than he was during his rookie season. While the Pats still have a lot to prove, their QB and team are trending in the right direction. Maye is third in our power rankings.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes, which was the most of any rookie in the NFL last year. Nix is second in our power rankings. He helped lead the Denver Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, and Denver proved a ton of people wrong along the way.

The Broncos are in a great spot in 2025 and beyond. Bo Nix has been everything they've hoped for and more, but the second year might be even more important than the rookie season. Because of Jayden Daniels, Nix is not first.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels had the best rookie season of any QB in NFL history. The Washington Commanders came just one game away from the Super Bowl, and those have to be the expectations for 2025 and beyond. While the Commanders may actually have more room to regress, I personally do not see it happening.

Daniels is going to emerge as an MVP candidate, and the Commanders will also win the NFC East and earn a top seed in the NFC. There really isn't a lot to dislike about this team. Jayden Daniels may already be an elite QB in this league, so he's obviously first in our power rankings for 2025.