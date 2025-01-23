There is a clear-cut top tier of elite general managers in the NFL. Let's power rank the five best approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. And to the surprise of no one, the teams that do have the best GMs in the NFL are usually some of the most well-run.

No team is going to win a Super Bowl without being able to build through the NFL Draft. That is simply how you get things done in the NFL. Free agency isn't meant to rebuild a roster - the foundation has to come from the NFL Draft, as free agency should really only be used to shore up roster holes from whiffed draft picks.

Anyway, there are a ton of competent GMs in the NFL, but five of them stand out as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's power rank them here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 best GMs approaching the 2025 NFL Draft

5. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has done a masterful job with the Minnesota Vikings. They went 14-3 in the 2024 NFL Season but did lose in the first round of the postseason. He's got a record of 34-17 in the three years he bas been the GM. The Vikings are 0-2 in the postseason, but Adofo-Mensah clearly knows what he's doing in the NFL Draft and knows how to rebuild a roster.

The Vikings will probably say goodbye to Sam Darnold in free agency, and this would pave the way for JJ McCarthy to take over as the team's starting QB. The Vikings will put most of their chips in on McCarthy, but that is how to build a sustainable NFL team. KAM comes in at no. 5 in our GM power rankings.

4. Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs

Brett Veach has been among the best GMs for a while now. Yes, he did inherit a situation with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes already there, but it's not like he can just sit back and let them do most of the heavy-lifting. Veach has been quite solid in the NFL Draft and is credited with a 100-32 regular season record and a 16-4 playoff record.

You do have to wonder how the Kansas City Chiefs would look if Patrick Mahomes was only an above-average starting QB, but here we are. Veach is no. 4 in our GM power rankings.

3. Adam Peters, Washington Commanders

How about the work that Adam Peters has done in year one? The biggest thing here is obviously hitting an out-of-the-park grand slam with Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, who may already be a top-8 QB in the NFL. The Commanders are one win away from the Super Bowl, which is something none of us thought we would be saying here this season.

Peters clearly knows what he's doing and is now going to have a huge Super Bowl window open up. The Commanders will be flush with cap space for 2025 and are going to be a free agent destination. Everything is working for this franchise right now. Peters has already established himself as a top GM in the NFL.

2. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Arguably the best GM in the NFL, Howie Roseman is flat-out obsessed with winning. He always prioritizes building from the trenches, which is a huge reason why the Philadelphia Eagles are usually one of the five best teams in the NFL.

Roseman has also never been afraid to make a huge trade or free agency signing with guys like AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley. There really isn't much to dislike about Roseman and how he goes about his business. I will say that the Eagles do have a clear weakness at QB with Jalen Hurts, who just isn't a good passer.

I would not be shocked to see Roseman working behind the scenes to eventually try and upgrade over Hurts. He comes in at no. 2 in our GM power rankings.

1. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

The best GM in the NFL as far as I am concerned is Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions, who, if not for brutal defensive injuries this year, would probably still see his team in the postseason. When healthy, the Lions have the best roster in the NFL, and they have been so good that they are likely losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs this offseason.

Holmes has been stellar in the NFL Draft and clearly knows how to bring in a stud rookie class. I would expect the franchise to evaluate how they go about preventing and recovering from injuries, as this year was effectively wasted because of the mounting injuries they had to deal with.

That does not take away from how solid of a GM Brad Holmes is.