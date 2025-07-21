NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs as training camps roll on

As the start of the 2025 NFL Season approaches, let's power rank the best General Managers in the league. Building an NFL roster has to be one of the toughest things to do in professional sports. There are a ton of dysfunctional teams that have constantly made horrific roster decisions.

But on the flip side, there are GMs who are well-oiled machines and have a huge grip on this thing. As training camps begin and roll on across the NFL, it's worth wondering who is atop the league among General Managers?

We power ranked the best right here.

NFL Power Rankings: GM rankings as training camps roll on

12. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Nick Caserio has done a nice job at the Houston Texans GM. He's hit on a good bit of draft picks and honestly flipped this franchise around quite nicely. CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr are amazing building blocks, and some of his other acquisitions like Danielle Hunter and CJ Gardner-Johnson were outstanding moves.

Look for the Texans to again be atop the NFC South in 2025.

11. Adam Peters, Washington Commanders

Adam Peters hit on Jayden Daniels, and the rest is history, honestly. That isn't all Peters has done, as Washington does now have one of the better rosters in the NFL. It is worth wondering if Daniels and the Commanders will endure a sophomore slump, but this team does seem to be trending in the right direction.

10. George Paton, Denver Broncos

George Paton was honestly not looking too good with the Denver Broncos, but his major move to bring Sean Payton aboard has really revived this franchise. Many of Paton's draft picks have begun to hit their stride like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and even Bo Nix.

On paper, this is the best roster in the AFC West as we approach training camps in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

9. Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers

Brian Gutekunst has built a solid NFL roster, but the Green Bay Packers have not been able to make that leap into contention in the Jordan Love era. It is worth wondering if he's good enough to build a contender, but he has made a slew of rock-solid moves to put this Packers' roster in a decent spot yet again.