Pittsburgh Steelers just unveiled the ugliest uniforms in NFL history

The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled their throwback uniforms on Monday, and they are the ugliest uniforms in the history of the NFL. The Steelers are on Sunday Night Football on October 26th against the Green Bay Packers and will be wearing these new uniforms.

And with such a rich and successful history, you would think that something like jerseys would always be tasteful in design - the Steelers couldn't also botch this, right?

Well, I've got some news for you, as on Monday, they released the absolute worse jerseys you will ever see. In fact, these might be the worst uniforms in the history of the NFL...

These are horrendous, period

Who approved these monstrosities?

Not only have the Steelers had a pretty shaky offseason, but they decided to cap it off with some ugly uniforms. Pittsburgh signed Aaron Rodgers this offseason in yet another all-in, Band-Aid type of quarterback move. They also swung trades for Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and DK Metcalf.

Cornerback Darius Slay came over in free agency, so this team would be great if it was 2020. In what was once a proud franchise that constantly made deep playoff runs and didn't embarrass themselves, they have done the total opposite in recent years.

They haven't won a playoff game since 2016 and now have terrible throwback uniforms that try to 'honor' the legacy of the city, or whatever.

It's getting to the point now where other NFL teams and fans are surely pointing and laughing at the franchise. They have an outdated front office mindset, dysfunctional situation at the most important position in sports, and now have the ugliest uniforms in the history of the NFL.

When is the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers did something right? If these new jerseys are any indication, the 2025 season is going to be an all-time bad one for the franchise.