NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs as training camps roll on

4. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the NFL, but the Super Bowl has evaded them. Baltimore actually hasn't won multiple games in the playoffs since 2012, which is a major red flag.

Despite this, Eric DeCosta has trotted out top-tier rosters and is absolutely one of the best GMs in the NFL.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Les Snead comes in at third in our GM power rankings. The Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season after their major trade for Matthew Stafford. Since then, it's been a pretty decent tenure for Snead. LA won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and won the NFC West. They've also got one of the best young defensive lines in the NFL and have really revamped their roster since that Super Bowl title.

The offense has a ton of talent, and they're also quite strong along the offensive line. There really aren't many roster holes for the Los Angeles Rams approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Les Snead is at the top of his game.

2. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes is an outstanding GM. Since taking over, the Detroit Lions have been among the best teams in the NFL. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Detroit has won 27 regular season games and won 15 in 2024. Holmes has hit on a ton of draft picks including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and many others.

But what sticks out the most with Holmes has been his ability to ensure the most important position on the field are strongest - the trenches and QB play are the most important aspects of a winning NFL team, and Brad Holmes has those units in a great spot. He's the second-ranked GM in our power rankings.

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

The best GM in the NFL approaching training camps is Howie Roseman. Roseman is now a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and is honestly building a Hall of Fame resume for himself. For years, the Eagles have fielded elite offensive and defensive lines, and that's been done for a reason.

Philly did lose some talent this offseason, but there is a reason why some are still high enough on the Eagles to think they'll again make a deep playoff run. What can't Howie Roseman do, honestly? Unsurprisingly, he is no. 1 in our GM power rankings.