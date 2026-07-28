NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best Super Bowl teams since 2020

4. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2020 NFL Season was a major one, as Tom Brady had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. During this season, the Buccaneers ranked 3rd in points scored and 8th in points allowed, and it's clear that a huge reason why Brady had signed with Tampa was due to how many good players this franchise already had.

It's not some insane miracle that the Bucs won it all this year - that team was ready to roll and truly missing a quarterback. Brady tossed 40 touchdowns and 4,633 yards, as the Bucs blew out the Chiefs in this one, who were looking to repeat.

3. 2022 Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are on this list again, and this could have been the best offense of the Patrick Mahomes era. The 2022 Chiefs had went 14-3 in the regular season, sporting the top scoring offense in the NFL, along with the 16th-ranked scoring defense.

Mahomes had won the MVP this year and had led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, success rate, and QBR. This version of Mahomes may have been the best we've seen of his career. Mahomes also tossed seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in the playoffs and was utterly dominant.

2. 2024 Philadelphia Eagles

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles were special. They had knocked off the Chiefs, who were going for a three-peat, by 18 points. Philly ranked 7th in points scored and 2nd in points allowed, emerging as the best, most complete team in football.

The defense was suffocating, and running back Saquon Barkley had etched himself into history this year with a 2,000-yard rushing season. The Eagles began this year 2-2 and had finished 18-3 when you include the playoff games. They also had double-digit wins in three of their four playoff games.

1. 2025 Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps the most well-rounded Super Bowl team in quite some time, the 2025 Seattle Seahawks take our top spot. They ranked 3rd in points scored and 1st in points allowed. Seattle had won 10 games, including the playoffs, by double digits, including a 16-point victory over the New England Patriots.

Seattle had a 1,000-yard rusher, a receiver well over 1,000 yards, and three players with at least 15 quarterback hits. This team had a slew of contributors all over the place, insane depth, but also had legitimate top-end talent as well.

As of now, the Seahawks are the best Super Bowl champions of the 2020s.