NFL Training Camp Rankings: Ranking the loaded third-year quarterback class

During the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, the quarterback class was absolutely hyped up, and for good reason. We saw a whopping six quarterbacks go in the first 12 selections, and about four of those teams may have found their quarterback of the future.

It's crazy to think that many of those teams also saw immediate production from their passers as well. This class is also already entering their third year in the NFL, which is even crazier, as time is just flying by, as this class will all be eligible for huge contract extensions following the 2026 NFL Season.

As training camps ramp up, let's power-rank this class. For these rankings, we're going to use each quarterback's total body of work.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 3rd-year QB class as training camps officially begin

7. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler feels entrenched as the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He's 1-13 as a starter but did see positive growth from 2024 into 2025. His completion percentage jump over 10 points, and he saw his touchdown percentage, interception percentage, success rate, quarterback rating, and passer rating all go in the right direction.

He finished 2025 with a solid 86.5 passer rating, but with the emergece of Tyler Shough, Rattler should end up being the QB2 for the long-term, unless he were to depart in free agency down the line.

6. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has played just 10 games in the NFL thus far, but the Minnesota Vikings are 6-4 in those games, so that's not nothing. In McCarthy's last four starts in 2025, the Vikings not only won all four games, but he tossed five touchdowns, ran for another two, and had a solid 100.4 passer rating.

There is a slight glimmer of hope here, but with the team having signed Kyler Murray in the offseason, McCarthy might firmly be trending toward a backup job.

5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Another quarterback from this class likely headed to a backup job is Michael Penix Jr., who is 4-8 in 12 starts, but he does have 12 touchdowns against six interceptions, so he ratio is solid. Penix actually led the NFL with a measly 1.1 percent interception rate in 2025, so he kept the ball out of harm's way.

He also saw positive growth with his completion percentage passing yards, passer rating, and QBR. The injuries are a concern, though, as his total body of work has only spanned 14 total games in two seasons.