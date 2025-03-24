The NFC North could again be the best division in football in 2025. Let's power rank it as NFL free agency continues. I truly would not be shocked if all four teams finished with a winning record in 2025 and all four at least made a legitimate playoff push.

This could be the best division yet again in the 2025 NFL Season, and as free agency continues on and we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, I do believe there has been a bit of a shift in the NFC North hierarchy at this very moment.

A division that could end up having four franchise quarterbacks and four very good head coaches, the NFC North is a juggernaut and could be a huge problem for its opposition in 2025. Let's power rank the division.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep NFC North as free agency continues

4. Minnesota Vikings

I do believe it's fair that we drop the Minnesota Vikings to the fourth spot, as they seem to have given the keys to JJ McCarthy, who will enter the 2025 season as a de-facto rookie. McCarthy had a knee injury and missed his entire rookie season in 2024, which paved the way for Sam Darnold to get the starts, and he played the best football of his career.

The Vikings do sport a very good roster, but the massive uncertainty with McCarthy being the starter does make him the 'worst' QB in the divison until further notice, so the Vikings come in at no. 4 in our NFC North power rankings.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will bump up to the third spot in the division as free agency rolls on. The Bears have made several high-end decisions this offseason, which include rebuilding their interior offensive line with Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman, and Joe Thuney, and hiring Ben Johnson as their new head coach.

It has become clear quite quickly that Johnson wants to build his version of the Detroit Lions on the Bears, which is an insanely wise idea.

Caleb Williams should be in good hands and will now have much better protection in 2025 and beyond. Lost in Williams' shaky rookie season was the QB only throwing six interceptions.

Folks, do not sleep on the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Season - this team is coming.

2. Green Bay Packers

Going 11-6 in 2024, the Green Bay Packers are on the right track and are the most 'good' team in the NFL, as I have said many times. This team needs to try and find a truly elite prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they did seem to take some strides in free agency to try and field a high-end roster. They gave guard Aaron Banks a ton of money, which was a smart idea.

They also signed CB Nate Hobbs. In the NFL Draft, I would hope that Green Bay seeks to find a difference-maker at wide receiver. That could be the missing piece for the offense, and depending on what happens with Jaire Alexander, they could also look to add another cornerback as well. The Packers are close and are typically always ranked high in NFL power rankings.

They come in at no. 2 in our NFC North rankings.

1. Detroit Lions

Until further notice, the defending NFC North champions are going to be the no. 1 team in our NFC North power rankings. The Detroit Lions did lose Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, which were brutal losses.

Kevin Zeitler, one of their starting guards, also departed in free agency. However, with how good Brad Holmes is at his job - the Lions GM - there is reason to believe he is going to bring in another stellar rookie class with a couple of instant contributors. Dan Campbell has proven himself to be a top-tier head coach, so while I do believe there is a path for the Lions too lose the division in 2025, they'll come in at no. 1 in our power rankings for now.