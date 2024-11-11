NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep NFC North following Week 10 action
The NFC North is perhaps the best division in football. Let's power rank it following Week 10 action in the 2024 NFL Season. Two teams won in the NFC North in Week 10, one lost, and one was on their bye week. This division has a combined record of 25-11, which is very much the top division record in the NFL.
The NFC North is going to be a total dogfight the rest of the way, and with three teams having a realistic shot to win the division and earn a to-4 seed in the NFC playoffs, the stretch-run in 2024 is going to be interesting to follow.
Let's power rank the NFC North following Week 10 action.
4. Chicago Bears (4-5)
Just a few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears were 4-2 and were actually being talked about as a team that could win the NFC North. Well, a few weeks later, the Bears have not only lost three games in a row in horrifically ugly fashion, but their coaching staff is being exposed.
Not only do they have the worst coaching staff in the division, but they may also have the worst offensive line, and while the Bears weren't going to contend this year anyway, them having huge questions marks with the staff and the OL is going to turn out to be a huge challenge for GM Ryan Poles to fix.
The Bears could still finish with eight wins or so if they figure this thing out, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Chicago is the worst team in the NFC North, and that is not a discussion,
3. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
All of a sudden, the uber-efficient Jordan Love now has an interception problem, and that could be the Green Bay Packers undoing in 2024. He's nearly hit is 2023 interception total, and it's only now the end of Week 10. Love is going to need to stop playing like Brett Favre for the rest of the way if the Packers hope to make a deep playoff run.
Their quest for the NFC North title may be a bit too unlikely to accomplish, but the Packers are still well-positioned to win 10-ish games this year and secure one of the top Wild Card seeds for the NFL playoffs. The arrow is still pointing up in Green Bay, but Jordan Love definitely needs to cut back on the picks.
2. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
The ugliest of wins in Week 10, the Minnesota Vikings managed to squeak out a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. While Sam Darnold has largely played well this season, this Week 10 performance is an easy indicator as to why he's never been able to develop as a franchise QB.
And it makes a ton of sense why the Vikings took JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings are going to be aggressive next offseason and shore up their weakest spots, which could allow McCarthy to enter into one of the best situations for a developing QB.
1. Detroit Lions (8-1)
The Detroit Lions may be the only team in the NFL at the moment that can have their QB throw five interceptions and still win the game. Yes, Jared Goff played horribly, but the Lions being able to win in that hostile environment, on primetime, and with their QB playing awful kind of tells you just how good this team is.
They're still the best team in the NFL and are leading the NFC North, but the Vikings and Packers may have something to say about that down the stretch. The Lions lone loss of the season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the beginning of the season. There may not be any single team good enough in the NFC to keep the Lions from representing the conference in Super Bowl 59.