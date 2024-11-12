NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the frisky NFC East following Week 10 action
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season has come to a close, so let's whip up some power rankings for the frisky NFC East. Did anyone have the Washington Commanders breaking out on their Bingo card heading into the season? I surely did not. Did we have the New York Giants being awful on our Bingo card?
I absolutely did! We're now through Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, and with that, the NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The NFC East is now a two-horse race as we progress down the stretch. Let's power rank the division after Week 10.
4. New York Giants (2-8)
I mean, what are we doing here? The New York Giants are now tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-8 and somehow went into this season with Daniel Jones as their starting QB. It's an organizational failure that the Giants are at the position they're in now, and unless they cut ties with Jones and reset with a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, they're going nowhere.
I have said this before, but my main concern with the Giants is that they fire Brian Daboll and allow GM Joe Schoen to hire another head coach. The head coach is usually first to go before the GM, but in this case, Schoen is the one with the dirtiest hands.
3. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)
Another horribly dysfunctional team, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 in each of the last three regular seasons, and they've already eclipsed their loss total after just nine games in 2024. Dak Prescott is now out for the remainder of the season, and I am not sure this team is bringing Mike McCarthy back, either.
The Cowboys need a total reset, but they did pay top-dollar for Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with those players going forward.
2. Washington Commanders (7-3)
Even if the Washington Commanders win just one more game the rest of the way, this season has still been a huge success. The Commanders have won seven of their first 10 games and are very much still in the thick of the NFC East race. They now trail the Philadelphia Eagles by a half game in the division, but I would not be shocked if Washington managed to win it.
Rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels has been very good this year, and even if this team does not win the NFC East, they'll surely clinch a Wild Card. The Commanders come in as the second-best team in our NFC East power rankings following Week 10.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
The Philadelphia Eagles have begun to figure things out, and after a rocky start to open up the season, the team is now 7-2 on the year and seem poised to eventually secure the NFC East crown and earn a top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles were a bad team down the stretch last year, and that seemed to spill into this season.
Well, whatever they did over the last month or so seems to be working in a big way. They blew out the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas in Week 10 and are cooking with peanut oil. I do worry that their QB will prevent them from making a deep playoff run, but perhaps I'm bound to be wrong with that take.
The Eagles feel like they're a small tier about the Washington Commanders and should be seen as the best team in the NFC East though the first 10 weeks.