NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the last 5 MVP seasons entering 2025

There were some insane MVP winners over the last five years. Let's power rank the previous five MVP seasons as 2025 gets ready to begin. The MVP has truly become a 'best QB' award over the last decade, and like it or not, that does not seem to be changing.

The 2025 NFL Season is less than two months away, and as training camps ramp up across the league, we're going to look at bit into the past and check out the previous five MVP winners.

In fact, we power ranked all of them as training camps begin and as the 2025 NFL Season gets ready to roll.

Ranking the last five MVP seasons approaching the 2025 NFL Season

5. Lamar Jackson, 2023 (24 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 102.7 passer rating, 821 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson definitely won this MVP award a bit controversially in the 2023 NFL Season, as many thought the award should have gone to Josh Allen, but Jackson was still incredibly efficient through the air and was also quite lethal with his legs, finishing with over 800 rushing yards.

4. Patrick Mahomes, 2022 (41 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 105.2 passer rating)

An MVP season for Patrick Mahomes in 2022 was the second time he won the award, having won it back in 2018 as well. The 2022 NFL Season ended in a Super Bowl title for the Chiefs, as they won the entire thing in 2023 as well. Mahomes has not been able to come close to this type of passing production in 2023 or 2024.

3. Josh Allen, 2024 (28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 101.4 passer rating, 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns)

Josh Allen had the best season of his career in 2024. He totaled 40 touchdowns on offense and was taking care of the football through the air like he never had before. The Buffalo Bills again fell short in the playoffs, but that does not diminish how good Allen was last season.

2. Aaron Rodgers, 2021 (37 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 111.9 passer rating)

Aaron Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award in the 2021 NFL Season and his second in a row, following up a legendary 2020 season with another electric season through the air. His passer rating was nearly 112, and his TD:INT ratio was almost 10:1. Now on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers surely hopes to replicate this season in 2025.

1. Aaron Rodgers, 2020 (48 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 121.5 passer rating)

Aaron Rodgers had a near-10:1 touchdown-interception ratio in 2020. He had 48 touchdowns on just five interceptions in an all-time great passing seasons. It's almost shocking how good Rodgers was in 2020, and as we saw with his 2021 season, this two-year stretch was truly among the best QB play the league has ever seen.