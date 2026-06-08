NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most underrated quarterbacks for 2026

The one position that people seem to disagree with the most is quarterback. It's the most important, most polarizing position in all of sports, so I guess it's not a surprise that quarterback debates are never truly settled.

This will likely remain the case for as long as the NFL is around, and while most can agree that, for example, Matthew Stafford is a great player, there are other smaller parts of this debate as a whole that many of us cannot agree on.

We decided to dive into this a bit more here, power-ranking the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2026 season. Many of these quarterbacks just do not seem to get as much attention from the media and the NFL landscape that they deserve.

Power ranking the most underrated quarterbacks in the league for 2026

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Someone who has been consistently efficient for years is Dak Prescott. Prescott might be one of the most hated players in the NFL at this point, as many look at him as being an easy target, since he's on the Dallas Cowboys, but in 10 seasons in the league, Prescott has amassed an 83-55-1 record, with 243 touchdowns and a career passer rating of 98.3

When it's all said and done, Prescott is going to be quite high on some all-time quarterback statistics. He's just 4,011 yards away from 40,000 for his career, and he should easily hit the 300-touchdown pass mark some time in 2027.

5. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

As a 22-year-old rookie, Jaxson Dart appeared in 14 games, amassing 24 total touchdowns, just five interceptions, and a solid passer rating of 91.7. He also completed 63.7 percent of his passes, which is quite good for a rookie.

While Dart did seem to put his body in harm's way more times than you'd like to see, his production in a dysfunctional environment was notable.

Now that the Giants appear to have a more stable situation around Dart, a year two jump is coming. Dart did make some insane throws as a passer at times and showed an exceptional ability to keep plays alive with his legs.

If he can get more mature in that regard, the sky is the limit.