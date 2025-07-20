Which head coaches are under the most pressure in 2025?

The 2025 NFL season is almost upon us, and several head coaches find themselves squarely on the hot seat. Whether it is due to underwhelming records, failed quarterback experiments, or postseason shortcomings, these coaches are under tons of pressure to deliver this year.

Brian Daboll- New York Giants

Brian Daboll’s 2022 Coach of the Year honor feels like a very distant memory. The Giants have gone 18-32 under his coaching with only one playoff appearance. The Daniel Jones experiment was a disaster, and now with a new look quarterback room, expectations are to be a competitive team. If Daboll cannot show meaningful progress with a talented roster, Daboll’s days will be numbered.

Kevin Stefanski- Cleveland Browns

Stefanski has proven that he is a good coach. He has won two Coach of the Year awards and has brought the Browns to the playoffs twice. But NFL coaching is a cutthroat job. Cleveland has been inconsistent under Stefanski, and the Watson experiment completely failed. If the Browns stumble again this year, Stefanski may end up being the fall guy, even if the roster is not good enough to compete.

Shane Steichen- Indianapolis Colts

Steichen enters year three with the Colts, and has a ton of expectations this year. The Colts have a talented team, but the quarterback room has been frustrating to say the least. Anthony Richardson’s early career promise has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, and unfortunately the team's patience is wearing thin. If this team does not make the playoffs or if Richardson does not show growth, Steichen may not get another chance to lead this team.

Mike McDaniel- Miami Dolphins

Despite being an offensive mastermind, McDaniel is facing growing doubts as a head coach in Miami. The Dolphins have made the playoffs, but they have looked underprepared and came out flat in their important matchups. Another disappointing season, especially if the team does not switch the narrative in big games, McDaniels could see himself as a coordinator for a new team.

Zac Taylor- Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor’s seat is warmer than might be expected. Yes, he brought the team to a Super Bowl just a few years ago. But as mentioned earlier, the league is cutthroat. Recent years the team has been marred by underperformance and regression, especially as injuries and roster turnover has taken its toll. The faith is fading, and with a talented offense, the excuses might not be enough to retain his job.