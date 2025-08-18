NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the NFC North as the preseason rolls on

The NFC North could be the best division in football in the 2025 season. Let's power rank it as preseason rolls on. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears put on a show in the preseason on Sunday, shutting out the Buffalo Bills 38-0.

The rest of the NFC North is honestly pretty formidable, and at best, the Bears could be a frisky Wild Card team when it's all said and done. Anyway, the Detroit Lions are likely atop the division until another team can dethrone them.

As the preseason rolls on, let's power rank the division

Power ranking the NFC North as preseason in 2025 rolls on

4. Chicago Bears

If Chicago's recent preseason victory was any indication, this team could be fun in 2025. The offense has been the main focal point this offseason, as it was a primary reason why the team hired Ben Johnson and rebuilt the offensive line. Defensively, Chicago will be just fine. Until further notice, though, they're the worst team in the division but do have a path to a winning record.

3. Minnesota Vikings

We just do not know what we'll get from JJ McCarthy at this point. While the Minnesota Vikings did win 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season, that simply doesn't matter how with the de-facto rookie as their QB. He's still just 22 years old and probably has years of growth ahead of him. Coaching and roster-wise, the Vikings are a top team, but the unknown at QB drags them down a bit.

2. Green Bay Packers

I am not sure the Green Bay Packers truly did enough to build on what they did in 2024. This again feels like a 10 or 11-win team and a high-end Wild Card squad, but that's about it. I don't get the sense that they're in a position to make a Super Bowl run, but if nothing else, this entire operation is run pretty well, so they've got a high floor.

1. Detroit Lions

The defending NFC North champions and a 15-game winner in 2024, the Detroit Lions are first in our power rankings. Detroit did lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in the offseason, but they still have top-notch roster talent and many of their key players still in place. While them winning 15 games again in 2025 isn't likely, they could still capture the NFC North crown with a much more modest 12-5 record.