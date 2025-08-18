NFL Predictions: Predicting the NFC playoff field as preseason rolls on

We're getting closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season. As preseason rolls on, let's predict the seven-team NFC playoff field.

The NFC does appear to be wide open for the 2025 NFL Season. Many of the top teams did actually lose some players and coaches in the offseason, and other teams we aren't quite sure of yet could be on the upward path to success.

Predicting the NFC playoffs as preseason rolls on

1. Washington Commanders

While the Washington Commanders' roster is not quite as good as you'd think, I am banking on a massive year two leap from Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn's steady presence to lead this team to the top seed in the NFC. Some have argued that a year two slump is on the way, but isn't it more likely that they do the complete opposite?

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a very good football team and should be able to win the NFC North yet again in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got the best QB in the division in Jared Goff and might also have the best head coach in Dan Campbell. Roster-wise, this team is not missing much either.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winning the NFC South yet again in the 2024 NFL Season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well-positioned to capture the division yet again. I have been a bit out on this team for a while now, but I'm kind of regretting that and was overthinking this team - they'll do enough to win the division.

4. Arizona Cardinals

With the San Francisco 49ers banged up and Matthew Stafford's health in question, the Arizona Cardinals do enough to win the NFC West, but it might not take more than 10 games.

5. Green Bay Packers

A very well-built team, the Green Bay Packers just don't feel like a division winner yet. They'll again get themselves into the playoffs but won't progress from what they have done in the prior two seasons.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

A Super bowl hangover is coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. Between losing some starters in the offseason and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints, Philly isn't going to dominate like they did in 2024, but the roster talent is still good enough to get him into the postseason.

7. Atlanta Falcons

One of my favorite breakout teams of the season, the Atlanta Falcons sneak into the NFL playoffs as the seventh seed on the backs of a Michael Penix Jr year two leap and a modest but noticeable improvement on their defense.