NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the NFC's best teams as the NFL Draft approaches

The NFC did not go as many thought it would in 2025, with Seattle going from entirely out of the playoffs the year prior to a Super Bowl title in 2025. This could set the stage for an even crazier and more unexpected 2026 campaign.

The amount of parity present in the entire league last year absolutely spilled into the NFC, and with the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, teams will have one more notable shot to improve their rosters before the regular season starts in September.

We power-ranked the elite tier of the NFC here, ranking the five best teams ahead of the NFL Draft. We ranked the teams slightly based on 2025 success but also took a look at their current roster and even sprinkled in a bit of projection as well.

Power-ranking the best teams in the NFC with the 2026 NFL Draft approaching

Chicago has the foundation to rise into legitimate Super Bowl contention in 2026. The head coach and quarterback might both be superstars, and to give credit where it's due, General Manager Ryan Poles has assembled quite the group.

The Bears still have some work to do on the defensive side of the ball, but winning 11 games wasn't some silly accident.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Despite dealing with a ton of injuries, the San Francisco 49ers came dangerously close to earning the top seed in the playoffs, and it feels like this team is dealing with injuries just about every season. The Niners are as well coached as any in the league and are truly a known commodity atop the NFL hierarchy when things don't totally go off the rails.

The Niners have added some talent this offseason as well, bringing in players like Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Dre Greenlaw. San Francisco is among the best in the NFC at this moment.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions sport one of the best rosters in the NFL and just could not get over the injury bug these past two seasons. Detroit had another strong start in 2025 before collapsing down the stretch, primarily thanks to the defense dropping the ball.

Simply put, Detroit will ascend back to the top of the NFC North with marginally better roster health. The raw talent is there, and the front office is among the best in the league.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles got aggressive in fixing their biggest roster issues earlier this offseason. Thanks to a Trent McDuffie trade and signing Jaylen Watson, the Rams are primed to field one of the most complete teams in the league.

The Rams still own the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick and could target a top wide receiver prospect just outside the top-10. Given that the Rams have Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP of the league, it'd be malpractice if the Rams weren't ranked this high.

Between the elite offense, quarterback, coaching staff, and major needs already being filled, no one would be shocked if Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in 2026.

1. Seattle Seahawks

It's impossible not to put the Seattle Seahawks as the no.1 team in the NFC right now. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Seattle was flat-out dominant for most of the season. Between an explosive, suffocating defense, and an electric offense, there wasn't a clear weakness with this group.

And given how sharp General Manager John Schneider has been in his decision-making in recent years, there isn't any reason to believe that this team won't again win a ton of games and make a deep playoff run. Sure, Seattle might not have the best quarterback in the conference, for example, but as a group, this team sticks out.