The NFC West might end up being a better division than we think in 2025. Let's power rank it ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams were NFC West champions in 2024, and they won the division with only 10 victories.

While it was a weaker division overall in 2024, it could become much better than we think in 2025. There is a clear favorite as we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, but crazier things have happened.

Let's dive into our latest NFC West power rankings approaching the NFL Draft.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the NFC West approaching 2025 NFL Draft

4. Seattle Seahawks

I have no clue what the Seattle Seahawks are trying to do, but it's probably not going to work out. They graded Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, signaling the end of a brief era. Sam Darnold is their QB now, and the team also notably signed Cooper Kupp.

Overall, the Seahawks have gotten appreciably worse than they were at the beginning of the 2025 NFL Offseason. They won 10 gaes in 2024 and somehow did not make the postseason. I am not sure this team hits 10 wins in 2025. Seattle is the worst team in the NFC West in our latest power rankings.

But I guess they have nowhere to go but up!

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are clearly building for the future, as they have said goodbye to a ton of former players. It's a wise idea, as many of the players they have moved on from were beginning to get up there in age or had some injury concerns.

The 49ers might not be a lot better than they were in 2024, but rebuilding through the NFL Draft is a process that can sometimes yield immediate results. After two Super Bowl appearances during the 2019 and 2023 seasons, the 49ers seem to change things up a bit.

They come in at no. 3 in our latest NFC West power rankings.

2. Arizona Cardinals

From 2023 into 2024, the Arizona Cardinals doubled their win total, going from four to eight wins. In free agency this year, they shored up their weak defensive line and can now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft to try and put some finishing touches on this roster. The Cardinals are absolutely on the right track and are, ideally, seeing a window open in 2025.

I am not sure this team is going to be good enough to win the NFC West, but they can surely hang with the Los Angeles Rams for a bit - to be fair to Arizona, they were 6-4 at one point in 2024 and did have a lead in the division.

Kyler Murray does need to try and break free from this tier of QB he's in, though. Murray seems to be nothing more than average at this point, but he's got the skillset to be one of the top QBs in the NFL. A few things do have to go right for the Cardinals to win the NFC West in 2025. They're a good team and come in at no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were dealing with a ton of injuries in the 2024 NFL Season, but they got healthier down the stretch, finished 10-7, and won the division. If you ask me, a healthy Rams team is among the very best in the NFL, so that could be the only thing that holds them back again.

Matthew Stafford is back in the mix for another season, so the Rams should pick up where they left off in 2024. They are the best team in the NFC West but a considerable margin at this point and are no. 1 in our latest power rankings as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft.