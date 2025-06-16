The NFC West could be competitive yet again in the 2025 season. Let's power rank the starting quarterbacks.

Every team in the NFC West was firmly in the division race in 2024, so it could shape up to be a similar thing in 2025. With the Arizona Cardinals overhauling their defensive line, the LA Rams adding talent and the San Francisco 49ers perhaps getting healthier, the division could be a bloodbath.

However, the QB position is something that could decide this in the end. Let's power rank the NFC West starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the NFC West QBs for the 2025 season

4. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Even if the Seahawks were will starting Geno Smith at QB, they'd rank last. Sam Darnold did have a breakout season in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but it took him quite a while to hit his stride, and the Vikings may have had the perfect situation for a QB succeed. Elite weapons, elite play-calling, and a sound offensive line is what every QB dreams of.

And I am not sure Darnold has any of that in 2025 with the Seahawks. We could see Darnold play efficiently, but he won't come close to what he did in 2024. Darnold is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

A lot of us keep waiting to see if Kyler Murray finally breaks out, but what if he simply doesn't? He's got the dual-threat ability but has only been a good QB during his career, as greatness may simply not come. The Arizona Cardinals have doubled their wins from 2023 into 2024, but there might be a clear ceiling with Murray under center. He's a fine quarterback but far from great and third in our power rankings.

2. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has had a successful NFL career thus far but seems to be in a similar boat to Kyler Murray - he's a good-not-great player who seems to perform based on his surroundings and is not someone who is going to be able to carry a team when needed.

However, Purdy has put up some great statistics in his three years in the NFL and is someone who wins a ton of games. The San Francisco 49ers could do a lot worse than Brock Purdy, but he's not the best in the division.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level for the Los Angeles Rams and is still the best quarterback in the division for the 2025 NFL Season. Stafford is pushing 40 years old at this point, so he does not have a ton of time left, but that doesn't mean he isn't elite.

The Rams won a Super Bowl in their first year with Stafford under center and will look to make another deep playoff run in 2025. The experience, arm talent, and overall accuracy is obvious and is a huge reason why Stafford is the best QB in the NFC West.