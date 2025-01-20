With the NFL playoffs in full swing, the QBs are taking center stage. Let's dive into three teams who are most desperate for a QB in the 2025 NFL Season. We are now down to the final four teams in the NFL, and it is abundantly clear that without a franchise QB, no team is going to win a playoff game, let alone win multiple.

With it being conference championship weekend, the 2024 NFL Season is going to finish up here in about three weeks, and that then takes us to the 2025 NFL Offseason, where many teams will be searching for their next franchise passer.

Let's dive into three teams who are the most desperate for a QB in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 teams most desperate for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Season

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns seemed to make a great decision when they traded for Deshaun Watson a few years back. Well, Watson may never suit up for the team again and may never suit up in the NFL again. It's become the worst transaction in the history of sports. The Browns are probably going to pursue a high-end veteran bridge option in 2025 and then draft someone in the NFL Draft.

I could see a world where the Browns sign Kirk Cousins for a year and take a stab at a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kevin Stefanski, the Browns' head coach, was with Cousins in Minnesota for a little bit, so there is a connection present.

The Browns have to get this position right and have to get out from under the Watson contract as soon as possible. A one-year bridge QB with a rookie could be their solution.

New York Giants

I do not think it's a surprise that the New York Giants are one of the more desperate teams in the NFL to find their franchise QB. The Giants passed up on all of Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of a wide receiver, which was a baffling decision then and a baffling one now.

The Giants have put on a masterclass on how to not build an NFL team, and the consolation prize in 2025 might be one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the two best QBs in the NFL Draft class, but the issue here is that each prospect has their notable flaws, and I am not sure they would go before any of the six QBs who went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York has to get the QB right this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in a tailspin since getting rid of Derek Carr. Imagine being such a dysfunctional franchise that you actually got worse after getting rid of Carr...

It's bad in Las Vegas, and this team needs a franchise passer in the worst way. They aren't in range for Sanders or Ward, so it'll be interesting to see what the franchise does in the offseason. Could they pursue Sam Darnold and throw him a $100 million contract? Maybe they get frisky and try to sign Kirk Cousins when the Atlanta Falcons cut him.

It's not going to be an easy decision either way. But the one thing that is clear with this team is their desperate need for a franchise QB.