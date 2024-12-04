NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top MVP candidates approaching Week 14
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season is now upon us, so let's power-rank the MVP candidates as we hit the new slate of games. Folks, we are heading down the stretch of the 2024 season, and one of the more interesting races to follow is not the NFL playoff race, but the MVP race.
We may all think that one particular AFC quarterback is the runaway favorite, but I am not so sure. And heck, we could be approaching a scenario where a non-quarterback wins the award. This is going to get very interesting and entertaining down the stretch.
Week 13 is now in the books after the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Let's dive into power-ranking the top MVP candidates approaching Week 14.
4. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
With a 109 passer rating and 22 touchdowns on the season, Jared Goff is having an electric year, and the Detroit Lions are 11-1 and the best team in football at this point. Goff may not win the MVP because he isn't a flashy player. He's cerebral and honestly one of the last true pocket passers in the NFL.
It's a dying breed if we're being honest; rarely do we see true pocket passers coming out of college and into the NFL at this point. Goff's five interception game has really put a stain on a potential MVP campaign here in 2024, but he's still alive for it in my opinion.
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
With 29 touchdowns against just three interceptions this year, Lamar Jackson is playing out of his mind, but the Baltimore Ravens are only 8-5, primarily thanks to their horrific passing defense. Jackson has also added 678 rushing yards, so he's doing his thing yet again.
In my opinion, the Ravens would probably have to win-out for Lamar Jackson to win his third NFL MVP award, and it would be his second in a row. It may be a longshot, but there aren't many players more deserving at this stage of the season.
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley is having the best year of any RB in the NFL this year, and there really isn't a more deserving non-quarterback for the MVP. Depending on how the rest of the 2024 NFL Season goes, Barkley could legitimately win this thing.
He's got 1,766 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns thus far this year. He's on pace for over 2,100 rushing yards this season and could break the single-season record.
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
It would be hard to give the NFL award to someone other than Josh Allen at this point. He and the Buffalo Bills might be the best team in football, and it's Allen who makes everything go. The run game has come alive, and Allen is not having to play hero this year, but he is in total command of this team and offense.
Josh Allen had a pretty horrible interception issue last year, and that's all but gone away, and with Buffalo having beaten the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, they have the tiebreaker over them if the two teams finish with the same record. This may actually be the Bills year.