NFL Standings: Ranking teams by point differential entering Week 15
Point differential can tell us just how good or bad a team is. Let's rank the NFL teams with the best point differential approaching Week 15. In certain scenarios, teams with winning records can have negative or very low point differentials.
And on the flip side, it's actually possible for teams with losing records to sport positive point differentials as well. It's a funky statistic sometimes, but in many instances, it can be a good indicator of just how good certain teams are.
Let's rank the top-10 teams in the NFL by their point differential.
10. Baltimore Ravens - 65 points
Rounding out the top-10 is the Baltimore Ravens, who have a +65 point differential. They were on their bye in Week 14 and may have just seen their AFC North division title hopes wash away with the Pittsburgh Steelers latest win over the Cleveland Browns.
9. Los Angeles Chargers - 70 points
The LA Chargers won't win the Super Bowl this year, but they're a well-coached team right on track to make the postseason in 2024. This is the first year in a decade that Jim Harbaugh is coaching in the NFL, and he's again got immediate success.
8. Denver Broncos - 71 points
The third-best point differential in the AFC belongs to the Denver Broncos, of all teams. Not only is this team overperforming with a mountain of dead cap, a rookie QB, and a young roster, but this is, objectively speaking, a good football team. You don't get to 8-5 with a +71 point differential for no reason.
7. Green Bay Packers - 75 points
The Green Bay Packers are 9-4 approaching Week 15 and have a +75 point differential. They're not particularly elite on either side of the ball, but they're very good on offense and defense, and it shows. They could make a deep playoff run this year.
6. Washington Commanders - 80 points
How about the Washington Commanders? With a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels, they have a +80 point differential and are set to embark on the final four games are their season. They have lost three of four games, but Washington is 8-5 on the season and are on pace to make the postseason this year.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers - 85 points
The Pittsburgh Steelers, dare I say, are cooking with Russell Wilson. They're now 10-3 on the year and have a +85 point differential, which is the fifth-best mark in the NFL approaching Week 15.
4. Minnesota Vikings - 99 points
The 11-2 Minnesota Vikings are getting an MVP-caliber season by Sam Darnold and are just tearing apart their opponents. They are nearly a lock to make the playoffs and have a +99 point differential.
3. Philadelphia Eagles - 108 points
With nine wins in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles have again established themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC. They've got a +108 point differential approaching Week 15.
2. Buffalo Bills - 129 points
Buffalo took a pretty bad loss against the Los Angeles Rams, which drops them to 10-3. The Kansas City Chiefs are 12-1, so the Bills need to hope that KC losses at least two more games. They have the best point differential in the AFC at +129.
1. Detroit Lions - 183 points
The best team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have a whopping +183 point differential, which is way more than any other team. The Buffalo Bills, the team we just talked about, is coming to town in Week 15 for what could be the game of the season.