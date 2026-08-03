NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

As we all know, Stafford won the MVP award in the 2025 season, and he could simply do it again in 2026. Aaron Rodgers won the MVP two years in a row in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and Stafford does have the talent to do this.

Stafford went 12-5 last year and tossed 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, which both led the league. The Rams added major talent this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, so if it's possible for the Rams to be better on offense, the increased talent on defense will help them achieve that.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has two top-4 MVP finishes in his career, which most recently came in the 2024 season. Burrow led the NFL in attempts, completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns back in 2024, and had the Cincinnati Bengals made the playoffs, he probably would have won the MVP.

He's one of the league's best from the pocket and has been a high-end passer his entire career, and with Cincy having revamped the defense, we could see this franchise finally put it all together.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson won the MVP two times, in 2019 and 2023, and I am not sure I'm the only one who thinks he should have won it in 2024, which was a better season than his actual MVP campaigns.

Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time and is going to be an MVP threat if he's healthy and on the field - it's rather simple. He's done this for much of his career, and there isn't anything stopping 2026 from being another year like that.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is not only a durable player, but he might be the most dynamic player in the league. Allen won the MVP in 2024, and with the Buffalo Bills having added DJ Moore to the wide receiver room, we could see Allen's passing production skyrocket.

Joe Brady is now also the head coach, and while it's not a major change, it could be the necessary change for this franchise. Allen might be the second-best dual-threat quarterback of all-time and has been a threat with his legs for his entire career. This greatly helps him in the MVP race, as he's won the award and has also has four other seasons of finishing in the top-5 in voting.