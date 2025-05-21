There were seven new head coaching vacancies filled for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict the records for those teams. I am not sure if any of the seven teams with new head coaches will be able to get into the playoffs in 2025, but a few of them could truly be surprisingly good.

Each year in the NFL, there seems to be around five coaching openings, as there tends to be a lot of turnover at head coach. Without a franchise QB and a very good head coach, no NFL team is going to sustain success, so it's a position we see replaced quite often.

Some head coaches even get fired in-season as well. Let's try to predict the record for each NFL team that has a new head coach for 2025.

Predicting records for NFL teams with new head coaches in the 2025 season

New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel, 8-9

The New England Patriots added a ton of talent this offseason and also added a proven, rugged head coach in Mike Vrabel. This team isn't quite ready to compete for the playoffs, but they are absolutely going to be a frisky team and have what it takes to just miss out on a winning record.

Aaron Glenn, New York Jets, 5-12

I am actually quite low on Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets, as Glenn really wasn't that good of a defensive coordinator, and the Jets seem poised to start Justin Fields. This is a losing team in the 2025 NFL Season, but that could benefit them in the long-term.

Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-10

Liam Coen might be the offensive mind who could finally bring some stability to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A losing record in 2025 might not be the worst thing, as winning seven games and showing some growth could set the stage for 2026 and beyond.

Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith could not make any headway in the NFC when it was a weaker conference, so it's not likely they are able to do it in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. They've got the worst roster and QB in the division, period.

Do not overthink this.

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears, 9-8

Look at the Chicago Bears roster and tell me what major weakness this team has... I'll wait.

The Bears are going to shock some people in 2025 - they won't make the postseason, but they'll finish with a winning record and get a ton of promise for the future.

Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints, 2-15

We might be looking at what could be the worst NFL team in the 17-game regular season era. The New Orleans Saints have virtually nothing going for them and are probably going to pick first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys, 8-9

If Dak Prescott returns to his old form, the Dallas Cowboys could be quite dangerous on offense. And if the defense is at least competent, they could finish with a respectable season in the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era.