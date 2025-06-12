NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top QB/HC duos for the 2025 season

3. Josh Allen-Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

A duo that has become a regular in the AFC playoffs, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have made two AFC Championship Games together, but they have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs both times, and you can probably guess which duo is the top on this list...

Allen and the Bills have truly taken ownership of the AFC East and don't seem to be letting go anytime soon. Buffalo will need to eventually figure out a way to get over the hump and slay the dragon, but Allen and McDermott headline this Bills team and have restored this franchise for the long-term. It's a good time to be a Bills fan, but they've got to capture a Super Bowl, or it'll truly all be a failure.

2. Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay won the Super Bowl together in the 2021 NFL Season, which was their first year together. Stafford and McVay may not have more than another year or two together, but they've still got some magic left. The Los Angeles Rams finished 10-7 in the 2024 regular season after starting out 1-4 due to some insane injuries.

The Rams are going to be atop the NFC West yet again in the 2025 NFL Season as long as their QB and head coach are doing what they have done for years now. Both Stafford and McVay could end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

1. Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

A slam-dunk Hall of Fame duo and one of the best QB/HC duos of all-time already, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are just flat-out excellent. They've won three Super Bowls together since the 2019 NFL Season and have at least made it to the AFC Championship Game in each year of the Mahomes era. The offense has been a bit dink-and-dunk over the past couple of seasons, but the Chiefs continue to win, and win, and win.

They are the clear-cut best QB/HC duo in the NFL for the 2025 season until further notice.