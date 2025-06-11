NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the formidable AFC West after JK Dobbins news

The Denver Broncos signing JK Dobbins does inch them closer to the Kansas City Chiefs. Let's power rank the AFC West after this news.

I am higher on JK Dobbins than most, so I truly believe that this could end up being one of the best signings of the 2025 NFL Offseason overall. Dobbins ended up being a free agent well into June, but did find some work for the 2025 NFL Season.

Dobbins joins RJ Harvey in the Broncos remade backfield, and this team might truly be a competent running game away from dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC West. Well, after the news that JK Dobbins is headed to Denver, let's power rank the AFC West.

How does the AFC West look now?

Easily the worst team in the division, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in a new HC/QB duo in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, but this duo could not make any progress in the NFC when it was a lot weaker in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and heading into 2025, the AFC appears to be quite stacked. It could be another long year for the Raiders, who also simply do not have a good roster. Vegas is fourth in our AFC West power rankings.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers did add some players to help out on both sides of the ball, but the roster still isn't quite there yet. Their defensive line is just OK, and the offense clearly needs another weapon. Their biggest, most notable additions this offseason were Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, so it's clear what this team wants to do in the 2025 season. However, it seems like the Denver Broncos did add more talent and perhaps added enough to surpass LA in the AFC West, but the Chargers are still quite good.

2. Denver Broncos

The amount of talented players the Broncos added this offseason is quite insane. Just in free agency alone, they signed JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw. They also re-signed DJ Jones and brought in what appears to be a solid rookie class headlined by Jahdae Barron and RJ Harvey. Denver has the most talented roster in the AFC West at this point and is the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the division for 2025.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Until another team in the AFC West can prove that they are better, the Kansas City Chiefs will remain atop the division. The Chiefs have won the division each year since 2016 and are now trying to make it 10 years in a row with the title. They've also won three Super Bowls since 2019 and have appeared in three-straight against the Eagles two times and the San Francisco 49ers. Still a dynasty, the Chiefs are clearly first in our AFC West power rankings.