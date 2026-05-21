NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

The wide receiver position is one of the most valuable in the NFL today, and the price is only going up.

Although it's not a requirement to have a top-5 receiver in the NFL to make it far in the postseason, it certainly doesn't hurt to give your quarterback the type of weapon who consistently gets open and comes through with big plays in critical moments.

And the NFC is absolutely loaded at the position. Our newest NFL power rankings are going to take a look at the top receivers on every team in the conference, basing each ranking on pedigree, recent production, and projection for the 2026 season. How do each of the best receivers on each team stack up against each other after all we've seen go down in the 2026 offseason?

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WRs on every NFC team worst to best in 2026

16. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr.

To say that Marvin Harrison Jr. has not lived up to lofty expectations at this point would be a massive understatement. Although he's been solid in his first two years with the Cardinals, it's safe to say that the best is likely yet to come.

And even with quarterback issues plaguing the Cardinals, Harrison is going to be expected to produce. He has every tool necessary to be a true WR1 at the NFL level. We saw at Ohio State just how complete his overall game is as a route runner, big play threat, and featured all-around weapon.

The Cardinals and new head coach Mike LaFleur have to find ways to further unlock his skill set going forward.

15. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson

The Packers have put a lot of faith in Christian Watson in his short NFL career, even giving him a one-year contract extension after he suffered an injury that wiped out nearly half of his 2025 season.

The belief the Packers have in Watson isn't exactly misplaced, either. At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, Watson has proven to be one of the elite deep threats in the NFL when he's healthy and playing at full strength. He has averaged 17 yards per reception over the course of his NFL career and has 20 touchdowns. That includes six touchdowns in just 10 games this past season.

Although Watson might be more of a vertical threat than someone who is going to eat up 10 or more targets each week, he's a really good weapon and will get an uptick in usage with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone this offseason.