The Dallas Cowboys need a serious infusion of talent. Would this three-round mock draft at least set the team up for long-term success? I have no idea what the Cowboys are trying to do this offseason, but I also do not work in an NFL front office.

The team has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, but they have not made a ton of offseason moves that would indicate they are serious about winning in 2025. Jerry Jones seems to be over the hill in this regard and should probably, at some point in the near future, bring in a legitimate GM to run the show.

Let's see if this three-round Dallas Cowboys mock draft can set the team up in a decent spot for the present and future.

Cowboys 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Is there any hope for the team in 2025?

12. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Cowboys do not take Ashton Jeanty in this NFL mock draft. Instead, they opt for a more urgent and valuable need and take Mykel Williams, the pass rusher from Georgia. In 2024, Williams racked up nine tackles for loss and five sacks. He's also turning just 21 years old this summer, so Dallas could be in a great spot along their defensive for years to come with Williams and Micah Parsons, who they have yet to extend.

44. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

The Zack Martin retirement definitely hurts. They will draft Donovan Jackson at pick 44 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. For years, their offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL, but we have seen once top players like Tyron Smith and Zack Martin leave the team, so there is definitely some transition going on with this unit.

76. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

At pick 76, the Dallas Cowboys take Jaylin Noel from Iowa State. Noel racked up 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Across his four years with the program, he had 245 receptions for 2,855 yards and 18 touchdowns in 51 collegiate games.

The Cowboys must find a competent WR2 next to CeeDee Lamb to bring on some depth into this roster - that's the main issue with the Cowboys if you ask me. The overall starting talent isn't spectacular, and the depth might be even worse.

If they want to compete in the NFC East again, they'll have to hit the nail on the head with the 2025 NFL Draft and find some instant contributors. With Brian Schottenheimer being in his first year as head coach, that could put even more strain on the roster as well.