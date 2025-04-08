There are a ton of head coaches in the NFL worthy of being among the best in the league. Let's power rank the best approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. There truly are a ton of good head coaches, but there are also many who simply aren't up for the job or at relatively average.

We're going to focus on some of the better head coaches in the league approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, as no team is going to win a Super Bowl without an above-average coach, and that's a fact. A large handful of teams in the NFL do currently have an elite coach.

There's also the first-year head coaches that are huge unknowns at the moment. Let's power rank the 10 best head coaches in the NFL as the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top head coaches approaching 2025 NFL Draft

10. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott is a very good head coach, but I reckon that he's hit a ceiling in the NFL as a coach with the Buffalo Bills. He has never been able to make it past the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and 2024. He and the Bills are consistently among the best teams in the NFL, but that only goes so far if they keep getting bounced out in the playoffs early.

At some point, I would think that if McDermott can't lead this team to a Super Bowl appearance within the next few years, the front office could actually look to make a bold change. Buffalo being a double-digit win team every single season isn't what they are shooting for, and McDermott might not be able to get them there, but he is still among the better head coaches in the league.

9. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

A coach who has proven to be able to win games without Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur is ninth in our head coach power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, the Green Bay Packers went 11-6 and made the postseason, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round.

LaFleur has a 67-33 regular season record, but is only 3-5 in the postseason. This is another coach that is going to need to make a deep playoff run at some point. LaFleur and the Packers are on the right track heading into the NFL Draft and could truly breakout in 2025.