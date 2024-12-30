Week 17 action is now just about done, so let's power-rank the updated MVP ladder as we approach the final week of the regular season. If you ask me, the MVP race is over, but I do not hold an MVP vote, so my opinion is irrelevant here.

Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly upon us, and there are still some playoff spots to be clinched. The players who make up our latest NFL MVP ladder power rankings are obviously already on playoff teams.

And at this point, the MVP is given to the best QB during the season, for better or for worse. Let's get into our latest MVP power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking updated MVP ladder following Week 17 action

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards away from the single-season rushing record. He now has 2,005 rushing yards on the season. The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, and Barkley ran for 167 yards on 31 carries, so it was a heavy dosage of the former New York Giants' RB.

The Eagles have nothing to play for in Week 18, so it's not for sure that Barkley even suits up for the game. He may not break the single-season rushing record, but he has still been a top-tier MVP candidate this year. Being that the MVP award is basically the best QB award, Barkley would probably have to shatter the record in Week 18 and see some historically bad performances from the players above him on this list. Saquon Barkley isn't going to win the MVP this year, but he's definitely deserving of a few votes.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is now at no. 3 in our latest MVP power rankings. He's having a very good season, and the Buffalo Bills rolled over the New York Jets in Week 17, but I just do not see as much of an impact season as some other passers have had. Allen has actually improved a lot with his interception problem, which did plague him in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills might just be the best team in the AFC at this point, but it's an entirely new ballgame when the postseason rolls around. Josh Allen is having a great year and is probably going to win at least one MVP during his career, but it won't be in 2024.

2. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Another insane performance from Sam Darnold now has the Minnesota Vikings at 14-2 on the season. The Vikings have the second-best record in the NFL, and this has turned into more than just a fun story with a backup QB. Not only has Darnold earned a starting job in 2025 and beyond, but he's also earned a huge contract from the Vikings or from some other team.

The Vikings got the best of the Green Bay Packers and are still very much alive in the NFC North and still alive to earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Sam Darnold comes in at no. 2 in our updated MVP power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Let's stop this nonsense about Josh Allen being the MVP of the NFL. Lamar Jackson has been the best player in football for two years in a row now and is clearly the most valuable. He's having a better season than any of his previous MVP years, so that kind of tells you just how insane he's been in 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently in a good spot to win the AFC North, which would guarantee them the third seed in the AFC, as the first, second, and fourth seeds are already locked up. Jackson is the MVP of the NFL, period. My main concern here is that the league is going to hand the MVP over to Josh Allen since he hasn't won the award. There could be some type of bias in the MVP voting because of that. Maybe I'm naive, but I could see that happening.