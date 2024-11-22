NFL Power Rankings: Rankings all 32 General Managers ahead of Week 12
20. Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as done a nice job overall with this roster, but it’s clear that the Buccaneers need more help with their pass rush and perhaps their entire defensive unit overall. The unit has regressed since their 9-8 season in 2023, and now the Bucs sit at 4-6 and have a huge uphill battle to overtake the Atlanta Falcons.
Licht hit a home run with his free agency signing of Baker Mayfield a couple of years ago, and he’s always been good in the NFL Draft, but I am not sure he has done anything recently to put him any higher on these power rankings.
19. Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins
Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins most definitely should have done more along the offensive line and with the backup QB situation. Tua Tagovailoa simply cannot stay consistently healthy, so if any team is to heavily invest in the backup QB spot, it’s the Dolphins.
I also believe the Dolphins could have tried to do more at tight end, and even if Tua Tagovailoa would have been healthy for the entire season, I am not sure the Dolphins would have a much better record than they do now.
18. Eliot Wolf, New England Patriots
Eliot Wolf is the de-facto GM of the New England Patriots and was left a giant mess to clean up. He may have struck gold with Drake Maye, but the offensive line and playmakers are just bad. Wolf does not get the blame for this in my opinion, as Bill Belichick made a serious of horrific NFL Draft decisions over is final few years that seemed to really set this team back.
Wolf still has a huge mess to clean up, but Maye has been a huge bright spot.
17. Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot made a bold move to not only sign Kirk Cousins this past offseason, but also by drafting Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some disagreed with the move, but it does seem to be a good long-term play. However, the Falcons defense is among the worst in the NFL, and I am not sure they have one good phase of that unit. It’s been what has held them back this year.