3 bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season begins very soon, so let's make three bold predictions for the upcoming games. And for what it's worth, we weren't too far off on our bold predictions last week. The one obvious miss is what we said the Bills and Chiefs would tie, but we correctly picked the Colts to beat the Jets and nearly prediction Jared Goff throwing six touchdowns. He threw for four.
I am feeling pretty good with the latest slate of bold predictions. How in the heck are we already at Week 12? The regular season needs to slow down, but that only means the games will begin to mean more for teams in the playoff hunt.
We were not too far off with our three bold predictions from last week, so here are another three for this week.
New England Patriots upset the Miami Dolphins
I think a lot of people are trying to dub the Miami Dolphins as a team that could quietly make a run to get back into the NFL playoff picture. They are currently ninth at 4-6 and behind the Indianapolis Colts at eight and the Denver Broncos at seven. The Dolphins schedule is not super challenging to close out the season, but they can probably only afford to lose one more game.
However, Drake Maye, who has looked pretty good, and the New England Patriots are going to upset the Miami Dolphins. Maye has done just about everything you'd ask for out of a rookie given the awful personnel situation he is in, and the Dolphins have typically always struggled to close out the regular season in the Mike McDaniel era. I understand that this team may be "good" with Tua Tagovailoa now back healthy and in the lineup, but the Pats are going to play spoiler in Week 12 and beat the Dolphins.
Bo Nix throws for another 4 touchdowns
Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is not only not putting the ball in harm's way, but he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his last seven games, and he threw a career high four touchdowns in their Week 11 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. Well, in Week 12 against the desperate Las Vegas Raiders, Nix is going to have another four touchdown game through the air, which would give him 10 TD passes over his last three games dating back to Week 10.
Bo Nix is coming alive at the right time for the Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders passing defense is shaky at best. This is a great matchup for the Broncos, and while they do not have a strong WR room, Nix is going to find a way to throw for another four "tuddies."
Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers by double digits
Folks, the San Francisco 49ers just don't seem to be that team anymore. They had a nice run that resulted in two Super Bowl appearances, but many of the key players from their recent success over the last half-decade are getting old and can't stay on the field consistently, and I would also argue that QB Brock Purdy, while he is a good QB, is nothing more at this point.
Maybe this isn't a bold prediction, but at the end of the day, the 49ers are still a good football team, and the Green Bay Packers needed a last-second blocked field goal to beat the Chicago Bears. The Packers are 7-3 and are in a Wild Card spot, but they do still have a fighting chance in the NFC North.
The Packers are going to use this game in Week 12 as a get-right game and beat the 49ers by at least 10 points.