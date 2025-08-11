NFL Power Rankings: Risers and fallers after Week 1 preseason action in 2025

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A massive win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast an underrated roster and perhaps an underrated QB in Baker Mayfield, who threw for 41 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in the 2024 NFL Season.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the more notable teams that plays their starters in the preseason, as Andy Reid clearly believes in the value of doing that. They come in at seventh in our latest power rankings.

6. Washington Commanders

A pretty disastrous lost against the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders are sixth in our power rankings following preseason action in Week 1. Are we too high on this team for 2025?

5. Denver Broncos

Despite both sides of the ball starting slow for the Denver Broncos, they managed to go on a 30-0 scoring run and got some fun plays from a ton of their key backup players, and that is a scary thought, as Denver's depth might be among the best in the NFL, and that would be a huge advantage for late in the season.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams having a healthy Matthew Stafford for an entire season with this roster is going to propel them on a very deep playoff run in 2025. This team finished 9-3 in 2024 after a shaky 1-4 start.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Beating the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles are third in our power rankings as they surely look to avoid the Super Bowl hangover.

2. Buffalo Bills

Losing to the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills are second in our power rankings and just have not been able to make much progress in the playoffs. We all know the story at this point, but it's only a matter of time before we find out if 2025 is different or not.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Arguably the best roster in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are the top team in our power rankings following Week 1 preseason action.