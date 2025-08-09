NFL Predictions: Realistic best-case scenario for every NFC quarterback

Every NFL quarterback enters the 2025 season with hope, but for each is a different goal. For some, it is about getting their team over the hump in the playoffs. For others, it is proving to be the guy for a young team. Here is a look at some realistic best-case scenario for every NFC quarterback in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys- Dak Prescott

Return to his 2023 form.

Dak needs to get the Cowboys into the playoffs, and secure his place as a top 10 quarterback. If he can do so, maybe his ridiculous contract won’t look as bad.

New York Giants- Russell Wilson

Prove to all the doubters that he still has the juice.

Russell’s goal is to hold the starting job for the whole year, and keep the Giants competitive throughout a brutal schedule. It would also be wise to be a great teammate to Jaxson Dart to give him other roles down the line.

Philadelphia Eagles- Jalen Hurts

Join the MVP conversation.

The focus for Philly is on a repeat, but for Hurts staying healthy and minimizing turnovers could get Hurts back in MVP conversations. If he can continue his great play from the postseason, then he will be certainly in the MVP bubble

Washington Commanders- Jayden Daniels

Avoid the sophomore slump.

Jayden Daniels had an incredible rookie year, but a slump has hurt many quarterbacks throughout time. For Daniels, his objective is to continue to be different than those in the past.

Chicago Bears- Caleb Williams

Show significant growth from a somewhat rough rookie season.

Caleb Williams needs to find a rhythm within Ben Johnson’s system, and prove that he can be the guy for many years. If he can do so, the Bears could become contenders by 2026.

Detroit Lions- Jared Goff

Keep Detroit’s offense on par with the 2024 offense.

Ben Johnson is gone, and more pressure will be on Jared Goff to elevate the roster around him. If he can, a lot of the Goff criticism will be put to rest.

Green Bay Packers- Jordan Love

Prove Green Bay right for giving Love the massive extension.

Jordan Love needs to stay healthy, get Green Bay to the playoffs, and achieve worthy Pro Bowl nods.

Minnesota Vikings- J.J. McCarthy

Become the guy for the Minnesota Vikings.

The team is clearly invested in JJ McCarthy, but he must prove the team right. If he does so, then he will be set up for success for many years.

Atlanta Falcons- Michael Penix Jr.

Get the Falcons into the playoffs.

Michael Penix Jr ended the season strong in 2024, but he needs the strong play to carry over in 2025. If he can, the Falcons being a playoff team feels like a great first year objective.

Carolina Panthers- Bryce Young

Show why he was drafted number one in 2023.

So far Bryce’s NFL career has been a rollercoaster. This has to end. He needs a big year that provides stability to the Panthers QB room.

New Orleans Saints- Tyler Shough

Show enough to hold the job into 2026.

The Saints invested a second round pick in Shough, which does not mean he has to be their long-term guy. For Shough, this season will be the year that he gets to showcase his ability to the front office.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Baker Mayfield

Limit turnovers and maintain great 2024 play.

Baker Mayfield has had a renaissance in Tampa, and in 2025 the hope is for it to continue. If he can limit his turnovers, he may be able to enter MVP conversations.

Arizona Cardinals- Kyler Murray

Turn Arizona into a playoff team.

Kyler Murray has been good but not great for Arizona. For him to prove his value to Arizona, he needs to get the team into serious playoff contention, while making Marvin Harrison Jr. a star.

Los Angeles Rams- Matthew Stafford

Retire on a high note.

This may be the end for the future Hall of Famer. If this is the end, he needs to end his career on a high note. Whether it is a deep playoff run or a Super Bowl ring, it will be important to not end on a whimper.

San Francisco 49ers- Brock Purdy

Do not make the Niners look silly.

Brock Purdy got paid the bag this offseason, and there was a lot of talk around it. Purdy has got the job done so far in his career, but now he needs to elevate the roster around him.

Seattle Seahawks- Sam Darnold

Prove it was more than a one year wonder.

Sam Darnold had a great year in 2024, but prior to that it looked like his career as a starter was over. Now Seattle is giving Darnold the reins to the starting job, and Darnold needs to get the job done.