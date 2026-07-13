NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2026

The NFL world might be waiting for the highly anticipated 2027 NFL Draft class, but in the meantime, the crop of young prospects in the 2026 rookie class has a chance to establish itself.

Even though this year's class might not have been the best we've seen in recent memory, there will still be plenty of franchise cornerstone pieces and future stars to come from it, and it's also looking like there could be a pretty interesting competition for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings will be taking a closer look at the top candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2026 and which players have the best chance to take home that hardware at the end of the season. As always, there will be surprise candidates that emerge, but here are the top 10 candidates as we see it entering training camp.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2026

10. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up at the wide receiver position. They got some nice breakthroughs last year from young skill players like tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins, but the receiver position has been in shambles.

That's why the team used a 1st-round pick on KC Concepcion (more on him soon) and then a 2nd-round pick on Denzel Boston. Boston has drawn some early comparisons to Tet McMillan of the Carolina Panthers, and we all know that McMillan won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award just last season.

Boston is a big-bodied, sure-handed receiver who can give the Browns' quarterback -- whoever that ends up being -- a trustworthy playmaker with a massive catch radius.

9. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Because of his draft status, KC Concepcion gets the edge on a list like this over his teammate Denzel Boston, but Boston might be the higher volume receiver when all is said and done.

Concepcion has game-changing speed at the position, and if the Browns can find ways to get him involved in the offense right away, he's giong to make a major impact. Not only for the plays he makes, but for the plays he creates for others. That type of dynamic speed forces defenses to play safeties deep, which could allow Todd Monken to do exactly what he wants to do: Run the ball...a lot.

Concepcion has the type of run-after-the-catch abilities to contend for OROY this season.

8. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

It's going to be really interesting to see how this year's wide receiver class does early on, but Omar Cooper Jr. is in a fun situation playing opposite Garrett Wilson in New York.

Of course, the Jets also have AD Mitchell, which is part of the reason why Cooper landed lower on this list. He's still a 1st-round receiver, but even though the Jets aren't expected to contend in the AFC this season, they've got a lot of mouths to feed at the skill positions.

Cooper is one of those physical types of receivers who is reminiscent of Deebo Samuel when he has the ball in his hands. He could immediately become a favorite target out of the slot and give the Jets a dynamic offense creator early on.