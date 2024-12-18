We are down to the final few games of the 2024 NFL Season. As we have done, let's power-rank the rookie quarterback class. A few weeks ago, the Rookie of the Year race seemed to be heating up a bit, but if you ask me now, there does seem to be one rookie QB who is definitely separating himself from the rest of the rookie class.

There is still a ton of time left in the season; three games is a lot of football, so anything can happen, but I do not think our latest rookie QB power rankings should be all that controversial. This has been a weekly staple at NFL Spin Zone, and as we approach Week 16 with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos getting us started, we have our latest rookie QB power rankings.

Let's get into them.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class approaching Week 16

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is completing over 68% of his passes, which is very, very impressive for a rookie, and while Maye has had a very encouraging rookie campaign, the three other full-time rookie starters have, as well. The New England Patriots are a horrible team and will need to undergo a full-scale change on offense next offseason.

They've got a ton of cap space and, if they approach this offseason correctly, should put themselves on the map in 2025. It'll be interesting to see if first-year head coach Jerod Mayo gets another year in New England. Despite the dysfunction, Drake Maye has provided a beacon of hope for this team in 2025 and beyond. He comes in at no. 4 on our rookie QB power rankings.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Despite having not thrown an interception in about two months, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have also not won a game in about two months. They were once 4-2 with Williams enjoying the best stretch of his early career, but eight losses in a row has this team at 4-10 with way more questions than answers.

But if you ask me, Bears fans who are coming after Caleb Williams are coming after the wrong person. All things considered, he has been exceptional this year. Some of the college issues are still plaguing Williams late in his rookie season, but my gosh, people, he hasn't thrown a pick in two months!

He is taking care of the football and is dealing with some awful coaching. I would expect Williams to have a strong year in 2025 if Chicago was able to hire, for example, Mike Vrabel. Williams comes it at no. 3 on our rookie QB power rankings.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has thrown a ton of interceptions lately, but with Nix, there always seems to be some good in the bad and some flashes. He made some plays with his legs in Week 15 and never seems to get rattled when he turns the ball over. Nix has still largely taken care of the football this year and simply does not take many sacks.

He's a huge reason why the Broncos are 9-5. Now yes, the defense is obviously the main driving force here, but Nix has had to come through many times this year for the Broncos, and he has usually delivered. I am not sure his Rookie of the Year campaign is going to survive, but Nix has played very well given who he is throwing to. He is no. 2 on our rookie QB power rankings approaching Week 16.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Another efficient day for the Washington Commanders rookie QB should just about wrap up his Rookie of the Year campaign. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders notched a huge win in Week 15 over the New Orleans Saints and are now 9-5 on the season. This franchise has totally turned themselves around this year, and Daniels' long-term prospects in the NFL are stellar.

I would be shocked if this QB did not explode in year two. Doing what he's done as a rookie is stellar, and while he's not putting up gaudy numbers, he's very efficient and is doing what offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is asking him to do. It's a slam-dunk that he's no. 1 on our latest rookie QB power rankings.