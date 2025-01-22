NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 worst offseason situations around the league

For the majority of the NFL, the 2025 offseason is here. The NFL is always a league full of change and this year will be no exception. In fact, you can expect the usual amount of craziness with player movement if not even more so than usual.

In our newest NFL Power Rankings, we're going to be taking a look at teams who are unfortunately in the worst situations heading into the offseason. This is not a death sentence for these teams in 2025, but a stark reality of the hard roads they face to get back to prominence.

We're taking a look at the teams who are in the worst spots as far as salary cap space, number of roster needs, the potential for cap casualties and/or necessary trades, as well as teams who just simply lack direction right now.

NFL Power Rankings: 10 teams in rough situations entering 2025 offseason

10. Miami Dolphins

Even though the Miami Dolphins were apparently able to patch things up with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it feels like this team's competitive status in the AFC East is hanging on by a thread.

And in all honesty, the health of Tua Tagovailoa has this team's playoff hopes hanging by a thread no matter what time of year it is. The Dolphins need to enter the 2025 offseason with the mindset that they are going to need another quarterback for a hefty stretch of games this coming year, and prospective free agents are going to know that...

...and charge a premium.

The Dolphins are $12 million in the hole when it comes to their cap space and their best defensive players are coming off of serious injuries. One of their best defensive players -- Jevon Holland -- is a free agent.

9. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2025 offseason in familiar territory: They are in salary cap hell. Not just purgatory...The Saints are typically one of the NFL's worst when it comes to needing to find ways to dig themselves out of a giant salary cap hole, so this is nothing new for GM Mickey Loomis.

But being over $52 million in the red is not exactly the best recruiting tool when it comes to needing a new head coach. And the Saints are struggling with that as well. It's not a bad gig by any means, but for a team needing to dig themselves out of a salary cap hole, to already have an established veteran QB under contract is not exactly the way to attract the top head coach candidates either.

New Orleans is just not an attractive spot other than the fact that they might be able to compete in the NFC South in the current window we're in. But the assets they have available and the current state of the roster are not ideal.