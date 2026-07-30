NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 tight ends in the AFC entering the 2026 season

Over the last handful of years, the tight end position has evolved into more of a mismatch weapon in the NFL than ever before...if you can find the right guy.

Now, maybe more than any other time in recent league history, NFL teams are driving defenses crazy with playmakers and weapons at the tight end position who previously may have been considered "oversized wide receivers".

The evolution of the position has been a lot of fun to watch, and it's really opened things up for some unique talent to shine across the league. Over the past few seasons, the AFC has gotten a much-needed jolt of fresh blood at tight end, and now boasts a handful of the best up-and-coming players in the league at the position.

Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to attempt to name the top 5 tight ends in the entire AFC entering the 2026 season based on their body of work and projection for this year.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 AFC tight ends for the 2026 season, ranked

5. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

There are probably bigger names at the tight end position in the AFC like Mark Andrews or Dalton Kincaid, and those two guys might have an even better overall body of work than someone like Brenton Strange, but this list is as much a projection for what will be as it is a reflection of what has been.

Over the past two seasons, Strange has played well enough to earn a big-money contract with the Jaguars, a three-year extension worth $36 million and up to $48 million with incentives. He got $25 million in guaranteed cash after finishing last season with 46 receptions for 540 yards, ranking 7th among all tight ends with 11.7 yards per reception.

Strange also finished last year with the 7th-highest overall grade of any tight end in the league according to PFF, and the 8th-best passer rating when targeted of any tight end in the NFL.

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce may not be the dominant force he once was for the Kansas City Chiefs, but entering the 2026 season at the age of 36 going on 37, he's absolutely still getting the job done.

Kelce ranked 4th among all tight ends in the NFL last season in receiving yards (851) which also ranked 1st in the AFC. His yards per reception increased back up to 11.2, a huge spike from the rough 8.5 YPR he averaged in 2025.

Even as he gets up there in age, Kelce is still fully capable of a huge chunk of the target share, and is still doing what he's always done well. He finds soft spots against zone coverage, he cashes in when the Chiefs get to the red zone, and he's Patrick Mahomes's most trusted weapon.

For one more year, at least...