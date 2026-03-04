NFL Trade Rumors: Ideal landing spots for WR DJ Moore as free agency approaches

The Chicago Bears could find themselves making a ton of moves in the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, which begins in less than a week. After the flat-out shocking retirement of Drew Dalman on Tuesday, the Bears now have a surprising vacancy at center.

And it's not just a 'regular' center - Dalman was a Pro Bowler in 2025, and this is someone who touches the ball every single play and is commonly the one calling out defensive tendencies. Not only does Chicago now need to find a new center, but they still have some notable free agents and a tight cap situation.

This could lead to them shopping and ultimately trading DJ Moore, a very productive wide receiver, but someone whose production took a hit in 2025. With the Bears having a bit of a youth movement on offense, coupled with the cap savings from trading Moore, the writing is on the wall, but who should come calling for Moore?

Ideal landing spots for DJ Moore as Chicago Bears sift through salary cap issues

Las Vegas Raiders (in a deal for Maxx Crosby)

Financially, it would likely be close to impossible for the Bears to acquire Maxx Crosby without including Moore in the package, so this trade would have to be made by necessity. However, Moore on the Raiders would be a nice get for Vegas, as they are very likely drafting Fernando Mendoza in April, and immediately giving him a reliable target who has a history of production would be ideal for his early development.

Moore might not be a huge fan of heading to Vegas, as the Raiders are still a ways from competing, but he'd certainly get a ton of passes thrown his way. Moore is still a good player and could probably etch out a few more 1,000-yard seasons with the right team.