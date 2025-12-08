NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC South rankings after insane Week 14 action

The AFC South has really flipped on its head in the past few weeks, and now with the major injury to Daniel Jones, the division appears to be a two-horse race between the Texans and Jaguars, but I guess the Colts can't totally be counted out.

The coming weeks will obviously decide things, and the difference between a home playoff game and having to go on the road in the Wild Card Round is just massive, so the division titles are incredibly valuable.

Let's crack open a fresh AFC South power rankings after a wild week of NFL action in Week 14.

AFC South power rankings: Colts' season all but over after Daniel Jones torn Achilles

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, so a win is a win, but the Titans are still pretty clearly a bottom-3 team in football right now and are years away from matching the roster talent that other teams in the AFC South have.

Tennessee is comfortably the worst team in the division, but rookie QB Cam Ward has shown some flashes this year.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones could miss up to a year, perhaps, with his Achilles tear, and it's just a brutal end to what was a great year for Jones. He was in the middle of a modest breakout season and was likely in line for a multi-year payday from the front office.

Now Jones will likely have to settle for another one-year prove it-deal, and the Colts are now 8-5 after a stellar 7-1 start. Heck, their odds at making the playoffs altogether feel low at this point. The brutal reality of the NFL has been on display with the Colts this year. They also traded two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, who is hurt.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars, all of a sudden, are 9-4 and really have something nice going for them here in the first year of the Liam Coen era. They are clearly still a year away, as the overall roster talent is just OK, but you can't really argue with a 9-4 record this late into the season. The Jags have gotten contributions from all over the place and are just a well-coached team in high-stakes situations.

I am not sure they are quite good enough to win a postseason game this year, but it's obvious how well-off they appear to be for the long-term. Jacksonville is no. 2 in our AFC South rankings.

The Houston Texans are now 8-2 over their past 10 games after a shaky 0-3 start. The offensive line is coming together, and the defense is still insane. Houston managed to beat Kansas City on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, getting to 8-5 and also putting themselves in a decent spot to eventually win the division.

Now with Daniel Jones out, the Texans are the best and most talented team in the AFC South, and it may only be a matter of time before the Texans officially takeover in first place.