NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as training camps loom

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a down year across the board last year, especially on offense. One year after throwing 41 touchdown passes and 4,500 yards, Mayfield only finished with 26 touchdown passes and 3,693 yards. Mayfield has still been a prolific quarterback since signing with the Bucs back in 2023 and does own a modest 27-24 starting record.

He's a good quarterback, but he's not great and does offer a distinct ceiling.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Another quarterback in the similar tier, Brock Purdy is productive and is a winner, but Purdy does seem to be a player who doesn't necessarily elevate those around him, but rather is elevated with a strong supporting cast and elite play-caller. Purdy is plenty good enough to be a quality starter for another decade, but nothing really jumps off the page with him.

6. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

One thing we have to commend Caleb Williams for is his overall ability in keeping the ball out of harm's way. In his two NFL seasons, he's tossed just 13 interceptions. While the completion percentage needs to get about five points higher, Williams keeps the ball out of harm's way and led quarterbacks in fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025, proving that a clutch gene is present.

Williams will need to do this again in 2026 if he wants to progress higher on this list.

5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Coming in at No. 5 in our power rankings, Sam Darnold has sustained great quarterback play for two seasons now, owning a 28-6 regular season record as a starter. He did turn the ball over 20 times in 2025, which is concerning, but helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl was quite the accomplishment, and he's now thrown for nearly 8,400 yards since 2024, so his ability to push the ball down the field has really developed nicely.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has won exactly nine games in all three years of his starting career. He's missed four regular season games over the past two seasons and just has not yet broken through into that elite tier, but he's getting closer. If Love can stay on the field for a full 17 games, the Green Bay Packers may finally see this entire operation get to that top step.

Love has all the necessarily tools, high-end athleticism, and exceptional size. Perhaps a healthy season from start to finish is really what's missing.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

We're now approaching the 'big three' in the NFC. Dak Prescott is third in our power rankings, as he's one of the best pocket passers in the NFL and continues to sustain high-end quarterback play. Now approaching his 11th year in the league, all Prescott has done is put up fabulous number and continue to win games.

He owns a 83-55-1 record over 10 years, which works out to be a 10-7 record over a full 17-game season. Prescott also averages 30 touchdown passes over a 17-game season and is someone who plays a style of QB that can be sustained much further into his 30s.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Also from the 2016 NFL Draft class, Jared Goff just barely beats out Prescott. Goff was a bit more productive than Prescott in 2025 and does have a few more wins, passing yards, and passing touchdowns than the Dallas Cowboys starter. Goff, to me, flies under the radar. He's thrown four 4,000-yard passing seasons in a row and has no fewer than 29 passing touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Sure, he's not a dual-threat player, but the production with Goff is almost always off the charts, and he has been a winning passer for much of his career.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The MVP of the NFL, Matthew Stafford comes in at No. 1 in our power rankings. Finishing just shy of 50 touchdown passes, Stafford played the best football of his career despite pushing 40 years old, and if not for a stumbling defense down the stretch, the Los Angeles Rams may have won it all.

He led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, also helping the Rams sport the league's best scoring offense.