NFL Power Rankings: Updated wide receiver rankings for the 2026 season

The wide receiver talent in the NFL is quite ridiculous at the moment, and in recent years, we have seen some big-time wide receiver moves go down. Between trades and free agency signings, this is a position that has seen a ton of movement recently.

With teams wanting to build a contender as quickly as possible, you sometimes see things like, for example, Jaylen Waddle getting traded, which happened earlier this offseason. Other top receivers like AJ Brown, George Pickens, and even Davante Adams have all been traded before, too.

Let's sort through the plethora of wide receiver talent in the NFL and power rank the very best in the NFL. For receivers, production usually tells most of the story, so we'll factor in that from the 2025 season, but also use the players' total body of work, as many of the best receivers in the NFL have been doing this for years.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best wide receivers in the league

12. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

The two-time Pro Bowler has missed just one game in his career and has been over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers had a career year in 2025, catching 86 passes for 1,211 yards.

He's someone who can be a high volume target, and in 2025, his catch rate jumped nearly 10 percent from the prior season.

11. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

After playing in just eight games in 2024, Chris Olave responded with a 16-game season in 2025. He was targeted a whopping 156 times, catching 100 of those passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, having a career-best season thus far.

Olave's sharp route-running is a huge factor here, and if he can stay on the field and healthy, he's plenty good enough to have 1,000 yards every single season.

10. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

One of the more notable players this offseason due to the trade, Brown comes in at No. 10 in our power rankings. Brown didn't have insane production in recent years for the Philadelphia Eagles, but some may attribute that to a below-average passer in Jalen Hurts.

Now that Brown is on the New England Patriots, we could see his production skyrocket. Brown is one of the more physically dominant players at the position and is a sure-fire 1,000-yard weapon.