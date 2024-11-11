NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
18. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
At some point, we have to just accept that the Cincinnati Bengals are not going to do anything notable this year. Joe Burrow and the offense can only do so much. They lost on Thursday Night Football to the Baltimore Ravens and fall to 4-6 on the season. At this rate, the Bengals may only be able to afford one more loss, but this team simply isn’t good.
Why are we afraid to just write them off the rest of the way? I’m not! The defense is truly awful and just needs some serious rebuilding in the coming offseason, and their offense may look a lot different as well. Ja’Marr Chase does not have a long-term deal, and Tee Higgins could depart in free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals may end up going through a bit of a re-tooling process this coming offseason, perhaps similar to what the Buffalo Bills did last offseason themselves.
We’ll see what happens in Cincy. It’s not been a pretty season by any means.
17. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
The Seattle Seahawks started the 2024 NFL Season 3-0, and I was reliably told that this team was slept on and was going to be really good this year. Well, they are now 4-5 on the season and don’t have a ton going for them at the moment.
The Seahawks aren’t going to make the playoffs this season and even if they did, they aren’t good enough to make a playoff run. The one thing this team is missing is a franchise QB; Geno Smith is probably the 22nd-best QB in the NFL at any given point, so he’s not someone who is going to lead the franchise to where they want to go.
If the Seahawks were serious about getting this right, they would take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and see if they could make that work.