NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking all 7-win teams ahead of Week 12

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are for real - after an 0-2 start, this team has gone 7-1 and are becoming experts late in the game. Being able to win these close games is a direct result of being well-coached, period. Ben Johnson clearly has the ability to be a head coach in the NFL, and in most instances, you can tell pretty early on if a head coach has 'it' or not.

The Bears are 7-3, and they lead the NFC North, not the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers. I am not sure the Bears have quite enough to win the division this year, but they will at least stack a few more wins and get into the playoffs as a Wild Card team in 2025.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are not quite as good as they have been in previous years - the defense is definitely a problem, and the wide receiver room is just bad. The roster as a whole is nothing more than 'good,' so it might take some more Josh Allen heroics to make a run here in 2025.

The good thing, though, is that Allen can do that, as he was responsible for six touchdowns in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Buffalo's experience in the playoffs and history of winning a ton of games, they should still be taken seriously, but I am not sure this team is a contender at the moment.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks played a bad game against the LA Rams and still had a chance to win in the end. I do believe there is a concern with Sam Darnold not being able to show up in big games, but the Seahawks are still 7-3 and one of the most balanced teams in the NFL right now. Winning 10 games last year, Seattle is poised to perhaps win one or two more this year.

And, they could still win the NFC West this year, as they are just a game behind the LA Rams. Seattle is our best seven-win team.