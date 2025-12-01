NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Ranking every 8-win team after Week 13

As we have said all season, the parity this year is almost hard to believe, and it's been quite the competitive season thus far. At this point in time, there could be 10 different teams that all have an argument to win the Super Bowl this year.

The Wild Card races in both conferences are going to be intense, and there will surely be some 10 or even 11-win teams that miss the playoffs altogether this year. We took yet another fun spin on our NFL power rankings and have ranked all six eight-win teams in the NFL this year.

Let's get into those power rankings here.

Packers top the list of 8-win team power rankings after Week 13

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are the 'worst' 8-win team in the NFL. The offensive line has been banged up this year, Justin Herbert has not been super efficient, and the overall roster talent and depth of this team is just not sustainable. The Chargers should be able to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team this year, but another one-and-done postseason is on the menu for this team.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are clearly a year early, as they also do not have a ton of roster talent, and QB Trevor Lawrence, in my eyes, has been overwhelmingly average this year. The Jags are first in the AFC South, though, and do have a legitimate shot at a top-4 seed in the AFC. If nothing else, this team is frisky and consistently a tough out.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have major offensive issues that are going to come to a boil at the worst possible time, and there is a world where this team loses its grip on the NFC East lead, as the dallas Cowboys are now just one loss back of the Eagles. Whether it's poor QB play, poor play-calling, or a little bit of everything, Philly has struggled big-time this year.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are faltering at the wrong time, but this team still has a ton of roster talent, a top-notch running back, and a good enough defense to hold the fort down as the regular season finishes up. The Colts might not feel like it, but they are still a very good team and have a lot to like after Week 13.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 and get to 8-4 on the season. They have to keep rooting against the New England Patriots, as they are taking a 10-2 record into Monday Night Football. Buffalo's roster talent, especially at the WR position, is bad, but this team is not a stranger to the bright lights and big games, so they should be reliable down the stretch here.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hitting their stride and have now swept the Detroit Lions. They got to 8-3-1 with a win over the Lions on Thanksgiving but still trail the Chicago Bears by a half game in the NFC North. The Packers are emerging as the best team in this division and should be able to knock the Bears off the top spot. Jordan Love has played excellent football this year and is hitting a breakout season at the right time.