NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated AFC West rankings after wild Week 13

For the first time in nearly a decade, we may see a new AFC West champion, as the Kansas City Chiefs have won the division nine years in a row, but they are buried deep in the division and do have some tougher games left. Even if the Chiefs were to win out, they might still struggle to get into the playoffs.

And across the entire league, the parity is at an all-time high, so this could make for a very interesting playoffs here in a little over a month. The AFC West was one of the best divisions in football last year, but it's not been that way this year.

Let's get into our updated AFC West power rankings after a wild Week 13 here in 2025.

Broncos maintain top spot in updated AFC West rankings after wild Week 13

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

The Las Vegas Raiders keep losing and are falling apart more and more with each passing game. There needs to be more major change with this franchise, and it's going to come right after having an offseason with major change. The more things change, the more they stay the same...

The Raiders simply cannot do anything well. From top to bottom, this operation is a total mess.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing the one-score games that they dominated in the 2024 NFL Season, so that shows you how much this team has fallen off. The roster talent is average, at best, and the shortcomings and misses from GM Brett Veach are being exposed each and every week. The Chiefs are now four full games behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and might not even make the playoffs if they win out. This is uncharted territory for the three-time defending AFC champs.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Raiders in Week 13, but Justin Herbert suffered a broken non-throwing hand, so his status this upcoming week is in the air and uncertain. LA isn't a great team, but they are a good enough team to clinch a Wild Card spot. The Chargers lack OL talent and do not have the depth that playoff teams typically need. It's going to be another first-round exit for the Bolts in 2025.

1. Denver Broncos (10-2)

The Denver Broncos have won nine games in a row this season after an overtime win over the Washington Commanders in Week 13. The team has played down to their opponents at times, but a win is a win, and you can't really argue with the record. Bo Nix was again clutch when his team needed him to be the most, and the offense honestly had to pick up the pace a bit, as the defense was the weak link on Sunday Night Football.

Denver is clearly the best team in the AFC West after Week 13.