NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC rankings after Cowboys-Lions shootout

The 2025 NFL season continues to be full of twists and turns every single week, and we would expect nothing less.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys took their winning streak on the road to face off against the struggling Detroit Lions, and they got handed a slice of humble pie after filling up on turducken the week prior. The Cowboys' loss, combined with the Lions' win, has shifted the perspective in the NFC once again.

With Week 14 action now underway, we're taking one last look at how the NFC stacks up as a conference with the fallout of the Cowboys-Lions game looming large in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

16. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are obviously not a contender this year, but young quarterback Tyler Shough has put some stuff on tape that might have this team cooking beyond 2025. We'll see how he finishes over the next handful of weeks, but Shough's development is one of the most important factors to monitor for this team moving forward. If he can progress, the Saints' offseason direction could be flipped on its head.

15. New York Giants

Someone within the New York Giants organization needs to mandate Jaxson Dart take better care of himself with the way he plays the game. This has been an issue dating back to his time at Ole Miss. And we've already seen Dart missing time this year due to concussions. It's a scary situation for the Giants and as much talent as he has, Dart has to prove that he's a true leader of a franchise by taking action here.

14. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals just shut down Kyler Murray for the remainder of the 2025 season, and head coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't commit to him beyond this season. Frankly, there's no guarantee that the Cardinals are committed to Gannon beyond this season. It would be surprising if this team didn't have a new head coach and quarterback going into 2026.

13. Washington Commanders

With their playoff lives on the line, we saw the Commanders play one of their better games of the year -- at least offensively -- against the Denver Broncos. I came away incredibly impressed with Marcus Mariota, whose 2-point attempt was knocked down in overtime, but we remember the effort. Jayden Daniels is set to return to the lineup and I am on a bit of a see-saw with that one. On one hand, you want to see him get reps. On the other hand, this is a lost season, and a long-term injury at this point would reflect incredibly poorly on the coaching staff.