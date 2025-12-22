NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking teams most likely to go one-and-done

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be an 'every other year' type of team. In the 2021 and 2023 NFL Seasons, they were one-and-done in the playoffs, and in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, they were in the Super Bowl. Well, it's an odd-numbered year here in 2025, and the Eagles, as I have said for months now here, just do not have that 'bite' that they did in 2024.

The entire offense has taken a step back, and the defense, while great, doesn't get to the QB as much as you would like. While Philly does have more playoff experience than most teams, the things a team must to in order to win a playoff game are things that Philly has not done well this year, so this could be a one-and-done team.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

My main issue with the Pittsburgh Steelers is that this team is thoroughly average. Sure, Aaron Rodgers' playoff experience can come into play here, but there are about 50 other players on the roster, so let's not pretend like this is a great Steelers team. I think the story has been fun for the Steelers this year, and I bet Rodgers is having a great time, but what does this team do well enough that makes you think they can win a postseason game?

It's been the same song and dance for Pittsburgh for years now - be just barely good enough to get into the playoffs and lose in the first round...

1. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been an outstanding story this year, and third-year QB Bryce Young is actually playing decent football, but the Panthers obviously aren't quite there yet and are likely hosting the second-place team in the NFC West in the first round. If the playoffs began today, the Los Angeles Rams would come to town again.

While Carolina has beaten some very good teams this year, the playoffs are a different atmosphere, and while they could be a great team in 2026, 2025 will turn out to be a different story.