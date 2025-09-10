NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: AFC West rankings after Week 1 action

The AFC West is expected to be one of the best and most competitive divisions in the entire NFL this coming season, even better than what we saw last season. And last season, we saw three teams from this division win 10-plus games and make it to the playoffs, with the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC in Super Bowl LIX.

Naturally, this division did not disappoint in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Every team but the Chiefs, incidentally, came away with a victory. And we have another division matchup on deck this coming week as the Chargers will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. After a wild Week 1 and an exciting Week 2 upcoming, how does each team in the AFC West stack up right now?

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC West teams ahead of Week 2

1. Los Angeles Chargers

I don't see any way you can rank other teams in the AFC West above the Chargers after what we saw in Week 1. Simply put, if Justin Herbert strings together an entire season of what we just saw go down in Week 1, this team is going to be near-impossible to beat.

With that in mind, the Chiefs almost came back and made it happen. But the Chargers also beat the Chiefs without forcing a single turnover or needing anything ridiculous to go their way that otherwise wouldn't normally happen in a football game.

In other words, they beat the Chiefs straight up, and Justin Herbert played like an MVP in the process. Even without left tackle Rashawn Slater, it didn't seem like the Chargers had much of an issue up front. If this team continues to build on what we saw in Week 1, they're going to roll to 12 or more wins this season.

2. Denver Broncos

I almost want to put the Broncos and Chiefs tied for second after Week 1. Sorry to Raiders fans, but let's at least talk this one out.

The Broncos emerged from Week 1 with the #1 overall defense in the NFL. They held the Titans to -2 yards of offense in the second half of Sunday's win. I don't care if you're playing against the team that got the #1 pick in last year's draft or not, that's impressive.

Denver's defense is unbelievably talented, and as-advertised when it comes to rushing the passer and playing in coverage. If the offense can find a way to not get in its own way, this team is going to be tough all season long.

We didn't see the greatest outing from quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1, but he got off to a slow start last season as well before catching fire. The Broncos ran for 151 yards against the Titans and might finally have something cooking with the ground game.