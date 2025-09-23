2025 NFL Season: Updated AFC playoff picture following Week 3 action

Through three weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, how does the AFC playoff picture look? We've got that answered for you right here. The playoff picture in both conferences is going to change quite a bit as the season goes on, but three games is definitely when we can begin paying attention.

Teams that got off to an 0-3 start might already see their seasons fading away, but on the flip side, 3-0 teams are beginning to take commanding leads in their own divisions. There are still 14 regular season games left for every single team, so a lot can still change.

Let's dive into the AFC playoff picture following Week 3.

Updated AFC playoff picture through Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

1. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0)

With three wins in the AFC West to open up the 2025 NFL Season, the LA Chargers are riding high and are currently a heavy favorite to win the AFC West. If this happens, it'd be the first time since 2015 that the Kansas City Chiefs didn't win the title.

2. Indianapolis Colts (3-0)

Perhaps the most surprising team of the 2025 NFL Season thus far, the Indianapolis Colts are buttoned up and a well-coached operation. Furthermore, Daniel Jones is playing like a top-10 quarterback, which virtually none of us saw coming.

3. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

A ho-hum start for the Buffalo Bills has them 3-0 and already running away with the AFC East title. The three other teams in the division combine for just one win.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin to see the wheels falling off as the season goes on, as Joe Burrow is likely missing the rest of the 2025 campaign with his toe injury. The Bengals got absolutely embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

No one would be shocked to see the Pittsburgh Steelers making the playoffs, but their ceiling is quite low, and they don't have much going for them if they get into the postseason in 2025.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

It's not been pretty, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are perhaps the most irrelevant and quietest 2-1 team in NFL history. They've beaten the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans in the first few weeks of the season.

7. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

Despite their fourth quarter collapse yet again, the Baltimore Ravens are 1-2 and still own the seventh and final Wild Card seed in the AFC playoffs.