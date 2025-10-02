NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

The AFC is truly a bad conference through the first month of the season. Let's power rank it ahead of Week 5. It's safe to say that the NFC is a much better conference through the first month of the 2025 NFL Season, and it's really not close.

A lot could change, but the AFC is truly wide open, and even the best teams have notable flaws at the moment. With 14 regular season games left, though, a lot could happen. Even the 1-3 teams aren't totally out of it, but the two 0-4 teams in the AFC are surely done for.

Approaching Week 5, let's power rank the AFC.

Power ranking the weak AFC after a wild Week 4

16. Tennessee Titans (0-4)

Maybe the worst team in the NFL and a squad I legitimately believe could fail to win a game, the Tennessee Titans are a horrendously coached team, and having a rookie QB on top of all of this is just brutal, period. The Titans need to blow this thing up and start from scratch, actually giving Cam Ward a legitimate chance to develop.

15. New York Jets (0-4)

What do the New York Jets do well besides lose? It's an 0-4 start for the Jets, and between the subpar QB play, overall bad roster, and first-year head coach in Aaron Glenn, the Jets lined up everything possible to be among the worst teams in the NFL. The Jets and Titans are honestly 'get right games' for teams at this point.

14. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

No. 14 in our power rankings is the Cleveland Browns, a team now prepared to start Dillon Gabriel in Week 5. It might only be a matter of time before Shedeur Sanders sees the field as well, and I get the sense that we will see both rookies starting multiple games in the NFL in 2025. With two first-round picks in 2026, the Browns could rebuild a lot quicker than you think.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Getting blown out two weeks in a row now, the Cincinnati Bengals could probably be ranked lower than this, but I guess there is always a chance that QB Jake Browning could play marginally better and help the Bengals win a few more games.

It's another lost year for the franchise and another season-ending injury for Joe Burrow.